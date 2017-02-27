2017 Oscars red carpet gallery

Ruth Negga attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Luke Bracey attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Isabelle Huppert attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Lucas Hedges attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
TV personality Ryan Seacrest attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Viggo Mortensen attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Felicity Jones attends the 89th Academy Awards in Hollywood on Feb. 26, 2017.
Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Hailee Steinfeld attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Jackie Chan attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Emma Roberts attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Andrew Garfield attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Sunny Pawar attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Director Barry Jenkins attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Trudie Styler (L) and musician Sting attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Karlie Kloss attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Riz Ahmed attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Director Judd Apatow (L) and actor Leslie Mann attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Model Chrissy Teigen (L) and singer John Legend attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
(L-R) Actors Trevante Rhodes, Alex R. Hibbert and Ashton Sanders attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Taraji P. Henson attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.