2017 Oscars red carpet gallery

    • Ruth Negga

      Ruth Negga attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.

      Click through to see more photos of stars on Oscars night. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Cynthia Erivo

      Cynthia Erivo attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Luke Bracey

      Luke Bracey attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Isabelle Huppert

      Isabelle Huppert attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Lucas Hedges

      Lucas Hedges attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Ryan Seacrest

      TV personality Ryan Seacrest attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Viggo Mortensen

      Viggo Mortensen attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Felicity Jones

      Felicity Jones attends the 89th Academy Awards in Hollywood on Feb. 26, 2017. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Hailee Steinfeld

      Hailee Steinfeld attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Ruth Negga

      Ruth Negga attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Jackie Chan

      Jackie Chan attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Emma Roberts

      Emma Roberts attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Andrew Garfield

      Andrew Garfield attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Sunny Pawar

      Sunny Pawar attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Barry Jenkins

      Director Barry Jenkins attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Trudie Styler and Sting

      Trudie Styler (L) and musician Sting attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Karlie Kloss

      Karlie Kloss attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Riz Ahmed

      Riz Ahmed attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Judd Apatow (L) and Leslie Mann

      Director Judd Apatow (L) and actor Leslie Mann attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

      Model Chrissy Teigen (L) and singer John Legend attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • "Moonlight"

      (L-R) Actors Trevante Rhodes, Alex R. Hibbert and Ashton Sanders attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Taraji P. Henson

      Taraji P. Henson attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images