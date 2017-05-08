2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet

    • Hailee Steinfeld

      Actor/singer Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Click through to see more stars on the show's red carpet.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Blake Anderson

      Blake Anderson attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Cast of "It"

      Actors Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Jeremy Ray Taylor and Jaeden Lieberher attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Kat Graham and Demetrius Shipp

      Kat Graham and Demetrius Shipp Jr. attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Jillian Rose Reed

      Jillian Rose Reed attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Yara Shahidi

      Yara Shahidi attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Ayo & Teo

      Ayo & Teo attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles,.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Noah Cyrus

      Noah Cyrus attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Michelle Visage and RuPaul

      TV personalities Michelle Visage and RuPaul attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Chanel West Coast

      Rapper Chanel West Coast attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Rebecca Black

      Rebecca Black attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Jasmine Sanders and Terrence J

      Actor Jasmine Sanders and TV personality Terrence J attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    • Dr. Drew Pinsky

      Dr. Drew Pinsky attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Thomas Barbusca

      Actor Thomas Barbusca attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    • Lil Rel Howery and Brittany Marie Batchelder

      Brittany Marie Batchelder and Actor Lil Rel Howery attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Issa Rae

      Issa Rae attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Holland Roden

      Actor Holland Roden attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Shannon Purser

      Actor Shannon Purser attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    • Jharrel Jerome

      Actor Jharrel Jerome attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Jasmine Tookes

      Model Jasmine Tookes attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Farrah Abraham

      TV personality Farrah Abraham attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Billy Ray Cyrus

      Billy Ray Cyrus attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Tyler Posey

      Actor Tyler Posey attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus

      Singers Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Amandla Stenberg

      Actor Amandla Stenberg attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    • Tyrese Gibson

      Tyrese Gibson attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Victor Cruz

      NFL player Victor Cruz attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Taraji P. Henson and Tyrese Gibson

      Actors Taraji P. Henson (L) and Tyrese Gibson attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Tracee Ellis Ross

      Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Gal Gadot

      Gal Gadot attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Jay Ellis

      Actor Jay Ellis attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Gigi Gorgeous

      Model Gigi Gorgeous attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Peyton List

      Actor Peyton List attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Zendaya

      Zendaya attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    • Josh Gad

      Josh Gad attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images