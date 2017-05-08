2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards highlights

Host Adam DeVine performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Click through to see more photos from the show.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
"Beauty and the Beast" skit
(L-R) Actors Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld and host Adam Devine perform onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Emma Watson and Asia Kate Dillon
Emma Watson (L) accepts best actor in a movie for "Beauty and the Beast" from actor Asia Kate Dillon onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Emma Watson
Emma Watson (C) accepts best actor in a movie for "Beauty and the Beast" onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Adam DeVine
Host Adam DeVine performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Adam DeVine and Josh Gad
Host Adam DeVine (L) and actor Josh Gad perform onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Adam DeVine
Host Adam DeVine performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Chrissy Metz and Milo Ventimiglia
Actors Chrissy Metz and Milo Ventimiglia speak onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown accepts best actor in a show for "Stranger Things" onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown
Actor Millie Bobby Brown (R) accepts best actor in a show for "Stranger Things" from actors Alexandra Daddario and Zac Efron onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Adam DeVine
Host Adam DeVine speaks onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Tom Holland
Actor Tom Holland (L) does a backflip as actor Zendaya looks on onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Tom Holland and Zendaya
Actors Tom Holland (L) and Zendaya speak onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen
Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen accept best duo for "Logan" onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled (L) performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.