2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards highlights

    • Adam DeVine

      Host Adam DeVine performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Click through to see more photos from the show. 

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Rebel Wilson

      Rebel Wilson performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • "Beauty and the Beast" skit

      (L-R) Actors Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld and host Adam Devine perform onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Emma Watson and Asia Kate Dillon

      Emma Watson (L) accepts best actor in a movie for "Beauty and the Beast" from actor Asia Kate Dillon onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Emma Watson

      Emma Watson (C) accepts best actor in a movie for "Beauty and the Beast" onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Adam DeVine

      Host Adam DeVine performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Adam DeVine and Josh Gad

      Host Adam DeVine (L) and actor Josh Gad perform onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    • Adam DeVine

      Host Adam DeVine performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Chrissy Metz and Milo Ventimiglia

      Actors Chrissy Metz and Milo Ventimiglia speak onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Millie Bobby Brown

      Millie Bobby Brown accepts best actor in a show for "Stranger Things" onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Millie Bobby Brown

      Actor Millie Bobby Brown (R) accepts best actor in a show for "Stranger Things" from actors Alexandra Daddario and Zac Efron onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Adam DeVine

      Host Adam DeVine speaks onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Noah Cyrus

      Noah Cyrus performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Tom Holland

      Actor Tom Holland (L) does a backflip as actor Zendaya looks on onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Tom Holland and Zendaya

      Actors Tom Holland (L) and Zendaya speak onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen

      Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen accept best duo for "Logan" onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • DJ Khaled

      DJ Khaled (L) performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images