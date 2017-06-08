2017 CMT Awards red carpet

    • Carrie Underwood

      Carrie Underwood attends the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Click through to see more stars on the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards. 

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Thomas Rhett

      Musician Thomas Rhett attends the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Eli Young Band

      (L-R) Musicians Jon Jones, Chris Thompson, Mike Eli, and James Young of Eli Young Band attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Little Big Town

       Recording Artists Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville. 

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Brandi and Billy Ray Cyrus

      Brandi Cyrus and musical artist Billy Ray Cyrus attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Luke Bryan

      Singer-songwriter Luke Bryan attends the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Johnny Galecki

      Johnny Galecki attends the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Clare Bowen

      Clare Bowen attends the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • A Thousand Horses

      Musicians Bill Satcher, Michael Hobby, Zach Brown and Graham DeLoach of A Thousand Horses attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Little Big Town

      Recording Artists Philip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Miranda Lambert

      Miranda Lambert attends the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Lauren Alaina

      Singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina attends the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Gnash

      Nashville Predators mascot Gnash attends the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

      Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Earth Wind and Fire

      Verdine White, Philip Bailey, and Ralph Johnson of Earth Wind and Fire attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Reba McEntire

      Reba McEntire attends the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Katherine Heigl

      Katherine Heigl attends the 2017 CMT Music awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Brothers Osborne

      Musicians John Osborne (L) and T.J. Osborne (R) of Brothers Osborne attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Miranda Lambert and Anderson East

      Singer-songwriters Miranda Lambert and Anderson East attend the 2017 CMT Music awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Jason Derulo

      Jason Derulo attends the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Parmalee

      (L-R) Musicians Matt Thomas, Josh McSwain, Barry Knox, and Scott Thomas of Parmalee attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford

      Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Runaway June

      (L-R) Hannah Mulholland, Naomi Cooke, and Jennifer Wayne of Runaway June attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • LoCash

      Recording artists Preston Brust (L) and Chris Lucas of music group LoCash attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Midland

      Jess Carson, Mark Wystrach, and Cameron Duddy of Midland attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Jon Sewell

      Jon Sewell attends the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Lady Antebellum

      (L-R) Musicians Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Luke Combs

      Singer-songwriter Luke Combs attends the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. 

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins

      Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Lindsay Ell

      Lindsay Ell attends the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Florida Georgia Line

      (L-R) Brittney Marie Cole, singers Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of music group Florida Georgia Line, and Hayley Stommel attend the attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Sam Hunt

      Sam Hunt attends the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Kelsea Ballerini

      Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr

      Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Jada Pinkett Smith

      Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images