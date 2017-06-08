2017 CMT Awards highlights

    • Reba McEntire

      Reba McEntire presents Breakthrough Video of the Year award during the 2017 CMT Music awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Miranda Lambert

      Miranda Lambert performs Pink Sunglasses onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Little Big Town

      Phillip Sweet, Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, and Kimberly Schlapman accept an award onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. 

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Keith Urban

      Singer-songwriter Keith Urban performs onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. 

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Lauren Alaina

      Lauren Alaina accepts Breakthrough Video of the Year award during the 2017 CMT Music awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville. 

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Lady Antebellum

      Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum performs onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Blake Shelton

      Blake Shelton performs onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Clare Bowen and Charles Esten

      Clare Bowen and Charles Esten speak onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Miranda Lambert

      Miranda Lambert performs Pink Sunglasses onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan

      Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan speak onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

      Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Thomas Rhett

      Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Carrie Underwood

      Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Brett Eldredge

      Brett Eldredge performs onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Charles Eston

      Charles Esten hosts the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson

      Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson present award onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford

      Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford present Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo with an award onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Brett Eldredge

      Brett Eldredge performs onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban

      Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban accept award for Collaborative Video of the Year onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Jon Pardi

      Jon Pardi performs onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images