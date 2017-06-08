2017 CMT Awards highlights

Reba McEntire presents Breakthrough Video of the Year award during the 2017 CMT Music awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Miranda Lambert performs Pink Sunglasses onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.
Phillip Sweet, Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, and Kimberly Schlapman accept an award onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Singer-songwriter Keith Urban performs onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lauren Alaina accepts Breakthrough Video of the Year award during the 2017 CMT Music awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville.
Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum performs onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.
Blake Shelton performs onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.
Clare Bowen and Charles Esten speak onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.
Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan speak onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.
Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.
Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.
Brett Eldredge performs onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.
Charles Esten hosts the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.
Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson present award onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.
Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford present Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo with an award onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.
Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban accept award for Collaborative Video of the Year onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.
Jon Pardi performs onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville.