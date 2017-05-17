2017 CBS new fall shows

Iain Armitage and Zoe Perry star in "Young Sheldon," a prequel to "the Big Bang Theory" focusing on the early life of Jim Parsons' character, Sheldon Cooper.
Credit: Robert Voets/CBS
"9JKL"
In "9JKL," a recently divorced, out-of-work actor (Mark Feuerstein) moves into an apartment that happens to sit between units belonging to his parents (Elliott Gould and Linda Lavin) and his brother (David Walton).
Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS
"Me Myself and I"
New comedy "Me, Myself and I" chronicles the life of one man at three different points in his life -- as a 14-year-old (played by Jack Dylan Grazer) in 1991, as a 40-year-old (played by Bobby Moynihan) in 2017 and as a 65-year-old (played by John Larroquette) in 2042.
Credit: Neil Jacobs/CBS
"S.W.A.T."
Shemar Moore stars in "S.W.A.T.," a new drama based on the TV series and film of the same name, following the work of a specialized tactical unit in Los Angeles. The ensemble cast also includes Lina Esco, Jay Harrington, Kenny Johnson and David Lim.
Credit: Michael Yarish/CBS
"Seal Team"
David Boreanaz, Neil Brown, Jr. and Max Thieriot star in "Seal Team," a new military drama chronicling the personal and professional lives of the most elite Navy SEALs unit.
Credit: Skip Bolen/CBS
"Wisdom of the Crowd"
"Wisdom of the Crowd" stars Jeremy Piven (far right) as a tech genius who creates a cutting-edge crowdsourcing app to solve his daughter's murder. The series also stars (from left) Jake Matthews, Blake Lee and Natalia Tena.