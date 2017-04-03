2017 ACM Awards red carpet

    • Lady Antebellum

      Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

      Click through to see more stars of country music on the red carpet. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Nicole Kidman

      Nicole Kidman arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images

    • Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

      Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban arrive for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images

    • Carrie Underwood

      Carrie Underwood attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Carrie Underwood

      Carrie Underwood attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

      Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Chris Stapleton

      Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Luke Bryan

      Caroline Boyer and co-host Luke Bryan attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Lauren Daigle and Reba McEntire

      Lauren Daigle and Reba McEntire attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Big & Rich

      Big Kenny and John Rich of Big & Rich attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Sam Hunt

      Recording artist Sam Hunt attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Miss America

      Miss America 2017 Savvy Shields attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Backstreet Boys

      Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie D and Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Little Big Town

      Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Phillip Sweet of music group Little Big Town attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Jason Aldean

      Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Kelsea Ballerini

      Recording artist Kelsea Ballerini attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Kacey Musgraves

      Recording artist Kacey Musgraves, hair and fashion details, attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Maren Morris

      Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Rascal Flatts

      Jay DeMarcus, Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Florida Georgia Line

      Brittney Marie Cole, Florida Georgia Line members Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Stommel attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Thomas Rhett

      Thomas Rhett and Lauren Gregory Akins attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • DJ Sinister

      DJ Sinister attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Joe Walsh

      Joe Walsh attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Chris Lane

      Chris Lane attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Kayla Adams

      Recording artist Kayla Adams arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images

    • LoCash

      Preston Brust and Chris Lucas of music group LoCash attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Nancy O'Dell

      TV personality Nancy O’Dell attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Michael Ray

      Michael Ray attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awardson April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Savannah Chrisley

      TV personality Savannah Chrisley attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Cassadee Pope

      Cassadee Pope attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Miranda Lambert

      Miranda Lambert attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Anderson East and Miranda Lambert

      Recording artists Anderson East and Miranda Lambert attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Sundance Head

      Misty Head and recording artist Sundance Head arrive for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

      Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images

    • RaeLynn

      Recording artist RaeLynn attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Ross Copperman

      Ross Copperman attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Jessie James Decker

      Jessie James Decker arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images

    • Cody Alan

      Musician Cody Alan and Michael Trea Smith attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • The Swon Brothers

      Zach Swon and Cotton Swon of The Swon Brothers attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Cole Swindell

      Cole Swindell attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Robby Hayes

      Robby Hayes attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Lindsay Ell

      Lindsay Ell arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images

    • Brandy Clark

      Brandy Clark attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Cowboy Troy

      Recording artist Cowboy Troy attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Lady Antebellum

      Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Frankie Ballard

      Christina Murphy and recording artist Frankie Ballard attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Midland

      Jess Carson, Mark Wystrach and Cameron Duddy of music group Midland attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Dustin Lynch

      Dustin Lynch arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images

    • Easton Corbin

      Easton Corbin attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Brett Eldredge

      Recording artist Brett Eldredge attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Dean Dillon

      Dean Dillon attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Kip Moore

      Kip Moore arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images

    • Clay Walker

      Jessica Craig and recording artist Clay Walker attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Kellie Pickler

      Recording artist Kellie Pickler attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Brothers Osborne

      T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • CAM

      Singer CAM attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Aubrie Sellers

      Aubrie Sellers attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Jeff Hyde

      Recording artist Jeff Hyde attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Jerrod Niemann

      Recording artist Jerrod Niemann arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images

    • Kane Brown

      Kane Brown attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Maddie & Tae

      Maddie Marlow and Taylor ‘Tae’ Dye of music group Maddie & Tae attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Darius Rucker

      Recording artist Darius Rucker attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Cassidy Black

      Cassidy Black attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Eli Young Band

      Jon Jones, James Young, Mike Eli and Chris Thompson of the Eli Young Band attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Derek Carr and Julian Edelman

      NFL players Derek Carr and Julian Edelman attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images