2017 ACM Awards red carpet

-
Lady Antebellum
Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Click through to see more stars of country music on the red carpet.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images
-
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban arrive for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images
-
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Luke Bryan
Caroline Boyer and co-host Luke Bryan attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Lauren Daigle and Reba McEntire
Lauren Daigle and Reba McEntire attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Big & Rich
Big Kenny and John Rich of Big & Rich attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Sam Hunt
Recording artist Sam Hunt attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Miss America
Miss America 2017 Savvy Shields attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Backstreet Boys
Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie D and Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Little Big Town
Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Phillip Sweet of music group Little Big Town attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Kelsea Ballerini
Recording artist Kelsea Ballerini attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Kacey Musgraves
Recording artist Kacey Musgraves, hair and fashion details, attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Maren Morris
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Rascal Flatts
Jay DeMarcus, Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Florida Georgia Line
Brittney Marie Cole, Florida Georgia Line members Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Stommel attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Gregory Akins attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
DJ Sinister
DJ Sinister attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Joe Walsh
Joe Walsh attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Chris Lane
Chris Lane attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Kayla Adams
Recording artist Kayla Adams arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images
-
LoCash
Preston Brust and Chris Lucas of music group LoCash attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Nancy O'Dell
TV personality Nancy O’Dell attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Michael Ray
Michael Ray attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awardson April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Savannah Chrisley
TV personality Savannah Chrisley attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Cassadee Pope
Cassadee Pope attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Anderson East and Miranda Lambert
Recording artists Anderson East and Miranda Lambert attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Sundance Head
Misty Head and recording artist Sundance Head arrive for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images
-
RaeLynn
Recording artist RaeLynn attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Ross Copperman
Ross Copperman attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Jessie James Decker
Jessie James Decker arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images
-
Cody Alan
Musician Cody Alan and Michael Trea Smith attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
The Swon Brothers
Zach Swon and Cotton Swon of The Swon Brothers attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Cole Swindell
Cole Swindell attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Robby Hayes
Robby Hayes attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Lindsay Ell
Lindsay Ell arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images
-
Brandy Clark
Brandy Clark attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Cowboy Troy
Recording artist Cowboy Troy attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Lady Antebellum
Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Frankie Ballard
Christina Murphy and recording artist Frankie Ballard attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Midland
Jess Carson, Mark Wystrach and Cameron Duddy of music group Midland attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Dustin Lynch
Dustin Lynch arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images
-
Easton Corbin
Easton Corbin attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Brett Eldredge
Recording artist Brett Eldredge attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Dean Dillon
Dean Dillon attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Kip Moore
Kip Moore arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images
-
Clay Walker
Jessica Craig and recording artist Clay Walker attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Kellie Pickler
Recording artist Kellie Pickler attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Brothers Osborne
T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
CAM
Singer CAM attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Aubrie Sellers
Aubrie Sellers attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Jeff Hyde
Recording artist Jeff Hyde attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Jerrod Niemann
Recording artist Jerrod Niemann arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images
-
Kane Brown
Kane Brown attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Maddie & Tae
Maddie Marlow and Taylor ‘Tae’ Dye of music group Maddie & Tae attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Darius Rucker
Recording artist Darius Rucker attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Cassidy Black
Cassidy Black attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Eli Young Band
Jon Jones, James Young, Mike Eli and Chris Thompson of the Eli Young Band attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Derek Carr and Julian Edelman
NFL players Derek Carr and Julian Edelman attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images