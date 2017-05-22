05.25.77: A day long remembered

In the years following the debut of "Star Wars," Lucas produced five more films set in the worlds of "a galaxy far, far away" - not to mention "Special Editions" of the original trilogy with new computer-generated effects and some editorial changes (uhm, Han shot first), and 3-D versions.
After Lucas sold rights to his company to Disney, director J.J. Abrams re-launched the saga in 2015 with a new trilogy, with stars from the original (Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford) returning, joined by new characters. Episode VII, "The Force Awakens," extended the Skywalker saga thirty years beyond the events of "Return of the Jedi."
Pictured: Daisy Ridley as Rey, and John Boyega as Finn, in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."