Zoe Saldana says Trump opponents “became bullies,” helping him win

“Star Trek Beyond” star Zoe Saldana is taking her entertainment industry pals to task for the tone they took in combatting Donald Trump during the election, arguing that it helped cement his victory.

“We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies,” Saldana said during an interview with AFP. “We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing wrong ... and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him and that are believing in his promises.”

While she believes that attempts to point out the president-elect’s flaws backfired, bolstering his support, Saldana said she is trying to stay positive going forward.

“I’m learning from [Trump’s victory] with a lot of humility,” she said.