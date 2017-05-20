CBS/AP May 20, 2017, 7:56 PM

Zion National Park's highway re-opens, despite occasional falling debris

Cars along Zion National Park's highway. 

KUTV

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah -- The main road through Zion National Park in Utah has reopened, despite a stream of sand and debris that continues to fall down. 

The National Park Service said Saturday that they're reopening the Zion-Mount Carmel Highway after closing it the day before over safety concerns.

zion-national-park-debris-2-2017-5-20.jpg

Sandfall at Zion National Park. 

KUTV

Jersey barriers have been installed to contain any falling debris, but officials said it's unlikely for it to even hit the roadway.

A debris, made of heavy sand and rock, was falling near the west tunnel entrance along the highway, CBS affiliate KUTV reports

Park officials and specialists known as hazard geologists from the Utah Geological Survey have assessed and evaluated the area.

The Zion-Mount Carmel Highway connects State Route 9 between Springdale and Mt. Carmel Junction. 

