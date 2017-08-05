Professor, British man suspected of murder caught in Calif., police say

CHICAGO -- A Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford employee wanted in the fatal stabbing of a Chicago man have been taken into custody in Oakland, California, a Chicago police spokesman said Friday.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that Wyndham Lathem and Andrew Warren were both detained by the U.S. Marshals Service. No other details were immediately released.

Their capture was announced Friday night by Guglielmi, who credited the U.S. Marshals Service with handing the suspects to Oakland, Calif. police, CBS Chicago reports.

The two were expected to appear in court and eventually be returned to Chicago.

"Both individuals will be held accountable for their actions and we hope today's arrest brings some small level of closure and justice for the victim's family. We are also thankful both men are safely in custody and this did not end in further tragedy," Guglielmi said in a statement Friday.

A national manhunt had been underway since first-degree murder warrants were issued for the two men shortly after the body of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau was found on July 27 riddled with stab wounds in the 10th floor Chicago apartment where Lathem lived.

Police said earlier on Friday that Lathem had sent a video to friends and relatives apologizing for his involvement in a crime that he called the "biggest mistake of my life," raising concern among investigators that he might kill himself. Warren had arrived in the United States three days before the death of Cornell-Duranleau and was seen in surveillance video leaving the building with Lathem that day.

Lathem and Warren allegedly traveled to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, after the murder and made a $1000 donation to the Lake Geneva Public Library in the victim's name after committing the murder, according to Guglielmi.

Their relationship to Cornell-Duranleau is unclear, but Lathem and the victim are listed as friends on Facebook. Police said Warren has no apparent connections to Northwestern, and it's unclear why he was in Chicago.