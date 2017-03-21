Wyclef Jean handcuffed, set free as police search for robbery suspect

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — The hiphop artist Wyclef Jean said he was detained and handcuffed Tuesday by police searching for a robbery suspect in West Hollywood.

CBS Los Angeles reports that police were responding to a report of a person robbed of their wallet at gunpoint, around 1 a.m. at a gas station.

A sheriff’s sergeant told the station that a vehicle belonging to Jean matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle. In a statement sent to the media via his agent, Jean said the police were quick to detain him.

“I was asked by the police to Put my hands up. Then I was told do not move. I was instantly hand cuffed before being asked to identify myself and before being told why. In the process I said my name and told them they have wrong person,” Jean said. “They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal.”

“I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in Handcuffs especially if he is innocent. As some one who has law enforcers in my family, I was appalled by the bahaivoir of the LAPD,” Jean said.

The former Fugees singer and rapper posted a video that appears to show the incident to the social media site Instagram.

Why am I in Handcuffs!!!!!????? This is what I said to the LAPD after they put me in Handcuffs for mistaken identity !!!!!!! A post shared by Wyclef Jean (@wyclefjean) on Mar 21, 2017 at 4:52am PDT

Jean can be heard saying he is a recording artist who was on his way to the studio.

“Can you give him the address to the studio?” Jean can be heard asking the person who filmed his detainment. “Just so y’all know, I am going to sue the LAPD.”

The singer also posted a series of tweets about the incident.

Why am I in Handcuffs!!!!!????? This is what I said to the LAPD after they put me in Handcuffs… https://t.co/accbcWuAYe — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

Deputies later arrested another suspect, who has not been publicly identified. They say the stolen wallet has been recovered. The suspect was not carrying a weapon when he was arrested.