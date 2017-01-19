Woody Harrelson is live-streaming a feature film from London tonight

Woody Harrelson is making his directorial debut in way no other filmmaker has before.

Harrelson will present his first film, “Lost in London,” as a live, single-take endeavor live-streamed into cinemas Thursday night.

Drawing on what he’s called one of the worst nights of his life, Harrelson will careen around London with Owen Wilson and Willie Nelson along for the ride.

“I really love theater and I really love film, and I always wanted to marry the two,” Harrelson told CNN. “It’s the most dangerous idea I’ve ever had, only because I followed through on it -- I’ve had dangerous ideas I didn’t follow through on.”

The undertaking involves 30 actors, 14 locations and four vehicles -- and one camera. “It’s monumental, this undertaking is monumental,” he said. “We got 24 sound people on this. This may be the most complicated sound thing ever attempted.”

The live filming will begin at 2:00 a.m. Friday morning in London, so audiences in New York will be able to watch it at 9 p.m. Thursday, while audiences on the west coast will see it at 6 p.m.

“It’s being distributed through Fathom events, they’re the ones putting it into over 500 cinemas,” Harrelson explained. “And the life after this -- I’m having good conversations with iTunes.”

Earlier this week, Harrelson had called on many of his famous friends to help him promote the endeavor in a unique way -- by recording testimonials begging him to cancel the ambitious project.