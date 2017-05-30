“Wonder Woman” scores higher than Marvel, DC films on Rotten Tomatoes

Wonder Woman's big-screen debut is off to a great start, if the critical consensus of early reviews are any indication.

The new DC Comics film "Wonder Woman," starring Gal Gadot, had earned a 97 percent fresh rating on movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes by Tuesday afternoon, after the site had tallied 66 reviews. (The score is expected to change somewhat as more reviews are tallied.)

That rating put it ahead of any other film from DC -- which produces its movies through Warner Bros. -- or its main competitor, Marvel Entertainment, which is owned by Disney.

At DC, "Wonder Woman" beats out Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight," which earned a 94 percent freshness rating, and this year's "The Lego Batman Movie," which earned a 90 percent.

The highest-rated Marvel films are 2008's "Iron Man" (94 percent), 2012's "The Avengers" (92 percent) and "Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 1" (91 percent).

"Wonder Woman" is the first film from the current DC Extended Universe -- which began with 2013's "Man of Steel" -- to earn a "fresh" rating from Rotten Tomatoes.