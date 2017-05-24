"Wonder" trailer introduces Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson tearjerker

The summer movie season may just be getting started, but that doesn't mean audiences can start thinking about the fall.

"Wonder" is making a bid for early awards season consideration with the film's first trailer, featuring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and a transformative performance by "Room" star Jacob Tremblay as Auggie, a young boy who has undergone 27 surgeries to address a facial deformity and is attending school for the first time as a fifth-grader.

The trailer offers plenty of heart and humor from Roberts, Wilson and Tremblay as well as a supporting cast that includes Mandy Patinkin and "Hamilton" Tony-winner Daveed Diggs.

"Wonder" is due in theaters in Nov. 17.