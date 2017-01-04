Willie Nelson thanks Snoop Dogg for weed-themed Christmas sweater

Willie Nelson showed off a Christmas gift on Facebook that he received from rapper Snoop Dogg.

Nelson looked happy as a clam as he wore a Christmas sweater that said, “Smoke weed every day,” with a cannabis leaf decorated with Christmas lights and topped with a star.

He wrote, “Thank you Snoop Dogg for the Christmas sweater.”

Both stars have cashed in on their own marijuana lines -- Leafs by Snoop and Willie’s Reserve -- as have Melissa Etheridge and Montel Williams.

Snoop and Nelson worked together on the song “My Medicine” and in 2015 at South by Southwest, the rapper said “it was love at first sight.”

Snoop talked about the time the two smoked marijuana together in Amsterdam while collaborating, and then grabbed food.

“They give us the bucket of chicken, we open it up, boom, and me and Willie stuck our hands in at the same time and we grabbed the same piece of chicken,” Snoop said to the audience. “And I look at Willie, I was like, ‘That’s you dog, my bad.’”

In Nelson’s memoir, “It’s a Long Story,” the singer called his relationship to pot as a “love affair” that “became a long-term marriage” and a friend who has never betrayed him.

Obviously, the relationship does not preclude a bromance with Snoop Dogg.