The all new
CBS News App for Android® for iPad® for iPhone®
Fully redesigned. Featuring CBSN, 24/7 live news. Get the App
AP January 18, 2017, 3:08 PM

"Will & Grace" 10-episode revival set for 2017-18 season

From left, Sean Hayes, Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack and Debra Messing of the show “Will & Grace” arrive at the 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 16, 2006, in Beverly Hills, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

PASADENA, Calif. --Will & Grace” is making a comeback.

NBC said Wednesday that 10 new episodes are set to air during the 2017-18 season. The series will feature original stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally.

Series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan are aboard as executive producers, and series director James Burrows also will be back, NBC said.

will-and-grace-1.jpg

As if nothing had changed in 10 years since their season finale, the cast of “Will and Grace” reunited for a pro-Hillary Clinton video.

Facebook

In a statement, NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt called the series groundbreaking for its witty approach to social issues including gay rights.

Discussions about reviving “Will & Grace” began immediately after the stars appeared in an election-themed reunion video last September, said Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment.

“Will & Grace” aired from 1998 to 2006 and won Emmy Awards as best comedy series and for its stars.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular