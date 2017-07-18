Watch Live: Paul Ryan addresses reporters

Speaker Paul Ryan, speaking for the first time since the Senate health care bill collapsed Monday night, weighed in on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's new plan to repeal Obamacare now and replace it later.

Ryan is asked about working with Democrats on health care

"I'm not going to foreclose any options. The challenge I see though is the Democrats haven't been interested in working on this."

Ryan says the solution is a simultaneous repeal and replace

"We've done this in the House," he said. "We think that's the solution. We think that's the best way to go."

Ryan is asked about Trump's characterization that Republicans will look like "dopes"

"This is a legislative process. It's a hard process. We in the House are proud of the bill that we did...the Senate has a razor-thin majority."

Ryan says he's worried that Obamacare will stand

"I'm worried that Obamacare will stand and the law will continue to collapse and people will get hurt in the process."

Ryan says Republicans have to keep their promise to repeal Obamacare

"Obamacare is in the middle of a tailspin. This law is collapsing. We've got a promise to keep," he said. "More and more people don't have any choices left or even one choice."

Ryan is asked to address CBO score of 2015 Obamacare repeal bill

CBS News' Nancy Cordes pointed out to Ryan that the CBO said that 18 million more people would lose their insurance immediately if Congress were to place a repeal without a replacement.

"Well, we'd like to see the Senate move on something. We are proud of the bill that passed," Ryan said. "As you well know, the legislative process for it to work...the House has to pass a bill. We've done that. The Senate's got to pass a bill for us to even move the process forward. That's the next step."