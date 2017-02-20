Vin Diesel and Selena Gomez team up on new song

Tough guy Vin Diesel is more than just an action star: The “Fast and Furious” star is also a singer.

You may remember Diesel singing “See You Again” in honor of late friend Paul Walker at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards or covering “Stay with Me” by Sam Smith. This time, the actor has lent his voice to a new version of Selena Gomez’s song “It Ain’t Me.”

Diesel revealed on Facebook that he recently spent time in the studio with DJ Kygo.

“All love...” he wrote as he posted the video to his Facebook page.

He also posted a photo with Kygo on Instagram and wrote, “WOW!!!! The new Kygo mix is up on my Facebook page. I stepped out of my comfort zone for this one, haha. Let me know what you think. Thank you @kygomusic for producing this 2017 HIT! Thank you for believing in me enough to ask me to sing. Thank you @Selenagomez for bringing that beautiful and magical voice. Pained and celebratory simultaneously. I followed your lead when I went into the booth..”