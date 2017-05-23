Video shows teacher trading candy for kisses, police say

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Video has surfaced showing what authorities say is a teacher trading candy for kisses in a Florida school, CBS Miami reports.

According to police, surveillance video captured Brian Kornbluth, 28, kissing a 10-year-old boy on the lips in his Somerset Academy charter school classroom in Boca Raton in February.

CBS affiliate WPEC-TV reports that the video was released Tuesday after a teacher told the principal that Kornbluth asked for certain male students to be a part of his class. The teacher referred to his behavior as "suspicious."

Police say the boy's sister told authorities that she and her brother went to Kornbluth's classroom to get gummy bears when he kissed them both on the lips. Kornbluth admitted to kissing the boy, but not the girl, according to the arrest report.

Kornbluth plead guilty to two charges of simple battery in the case last week.

He is no longer teaching at the school. But Kornbluth's attorney says he will still be allowed to teach while on probation.