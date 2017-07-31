Video: Killing spree suspect attacks jail guard with flashlight in escape attempt

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. -- Officials in New Mexico say a suspect accused of killing five in a shooting spree tried to escape jail by locking a guard in his cell and attacking another with a flashlight.

Recently-released video shows the failed July 15 escape attempt by 21-year-old Damian Herrera from the Rio Arriba County jail in Tierra Amarilla. Herrera is in custody after allegedly fatally shooting his mom, step-dad, brother and two strangers in northern New Mexico last month. He's been held in Rio Arriba County jail since his arrest following an hours-long manhunt in June, reports KRQE-TV.

The station reports Herrera was on an hour break outside his cell when he asked a jail guard to check on his sink, which he said wouldn't stop running. That's when Herrera allegedly locked the guard inside the cell, ran to grab a flashlight stashed under a desk, and waited for another guard to come help the corrections officer who was locked in.

Herrera is seen in the video striking the guard with the heavy, metal flashlight, officials say. A struggle ensued between the the two, during which the guard used a plastic chair to defend himself.

An EMT rushed to help the guard and Herrera swung at both multiple times. When a third guard got involved, Herrera was finally subdued and eventually put into a restraining chair.

KRQE reports an internal investigation is underway at the jail. Officials say the sheriff's office and the jail is working with the District Attorney to move Herrera to a facility for higher-risk inmates. For now, he's being kept under 24-hour direct supervision.

Herrera has been charged with the five murders, but he's been found not competent to stand trial, reports KRQE-TV. He claims he carried out the killings in self-defense.

Family members tell the station Herrera is mentally ill.