Utility workers retrieve pregnant woman’s wedding ring from sewer

NEW YORK -- A commuter is thanking two kind utility workers for finding her wedding ring after it plunged into a New York City sewer Monday, reports CBS New York.

Westchester County, N.Y. resident Sarah Sommer told the station she "was really hot and sweaty coming out of Grand Central (Terminal). I was uncomfortable. I'm eight months pregnant. So I went to take my rings off because they were way too tight."

Sommer says before she knew it, the ring had slipped out of her grasp, bounced along the sidewalk and dropped through a grate into the sewer.

"I thought, 'I'm going to wake up — this is a nightmare. This doesn't happen in real life. I can't believe I lost my wedding ring,"' she said.

The distraught woman called 911 before flagging down a nearby Con Edison truck.

Con Ed workers Jason Wertheimer and Kenyatta Charles opened the grate, drained the sewer and found Sommer's ring.

She offered them a reward but they wouldn't take it. They say it was their daily good deed.

Sommer says her faith in humanity has been restored after the episode.