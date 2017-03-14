Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Amirah Vann and Aldis Hodge talk Season 2 of “Underground”

“Underground” stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Amirah Vann and Aldis Hodge were pleasantly surprised when they found out that the series’ first season finale drew 2.5 million viewers, making it the No. 1 scripted show on cable for its time slot.

“It was shocking and surprising in such a rewarding way,” Smollett-Bell told CBS News. “It’s about the first integrated civil rights movement in our nation. It’s the Underground Railroad, it’s the story of resistors, the revolutionaries. I don’t think any of us expected for the fans to respond with as much as enthusiasm as they did.”

What should we expect from season 2?

Aldis Hodge: For me personally -- speaking as a viewer, not as having being on the set -- I love the fact that I’m going to get a definitively new perspective into every character. I feel like they’re all on different paths right now, especially being in different places physically. We learn so much about every single character and their ambition -- and the idea of freedom has changed for some of them. The new relationships that spark are crazy.

Smollett-Bell: The cliffhangers that Joe [Pokaski] and Misha [Green] write into the script for us as cast-members reading it just leave us drooling. “Am I still alive?”

Vann: We’re like texting each other, “Did you get it? Did you read that part yet?”

Smollett-Bell: We’re all afraid that we’re dying in every episode. Nobody’s safe! I would just say, you’re going to fall in love with a lot of characters, but pace yourself with that love. Who knows what’s going to happen with any of us.

Steve Dietl/WGN/Sony Pictures Television

Did any of you perform your own stunts?

Vann: I think we’re all pretty active and all enjoy it. I definitely do less than they do, but even with mine, I’m like, “Let me do it, let me do it, let me do it!!”

Smollett-Bell: We share the same stunt woman. We have an amazing stunt coordinator, Tierre Turner. He always walks us through the choreography of the scene and really makes sure that everyone is safe. I had an interesting case because I was pregnant, so there were definitely those moments when I was like, “Put me in coach, put me in,” and he was like, “No.”

Vann: He sets a tone of safety and peace. So then we can do our work. While we’re doing it, we don’t have time to be thinking about those details.

Steve Dietl/WGN/Sony Pictures Television

Why do you feel that “Underground” is so timely?

Hodge: We still have so far yet to come as a country, but we have a grand opportunity to go further than where we are right now. Right now with this season, the theme is citizen vs. soldier. There are a lot of people today running around knowing that something is wrong, but they won’t do anything about it because it doesn’t suit them. Still, it affects them. What people are seeing today is that their laziness or their disassociation or their nonparticipation is affecting them right now. They’re waking up to say that your problem is my problem, it’s the country’s problem. I think [“Underground”] serves as a subtle reminder of how great we actually can be once we focus on being great to each other.

Smollett-Bell: Our show explores so many things that challenge you as viewer and call you to action. It’s easy to see very quickly how the morals and values of a human being can unravel, how you can be capable of very bad things even though you consider yourself a good person. That’s happening now. We may not personally be affected by some of the things that are going on in this nation, but there are brothers and sisters that are being affected. It’s very easy for us to stay within our comfort zone and do nothing, because it’s not affecting us directly. I think the show challenges us in so many ways and calls us to action in so many ways, but also inspires us.

Sony Pictures Television

Vann: When you think of slavery, you just think about the suffering. We are a country of immigrants, talking about things that are relatable to today. I don’t know one culture that didn’t come here and struggle. Often, they have found a way to keep that pride in what they overcame. For our show, the thing that I’m most proud of is that it’s showing the likeness of this is what we overcame. That’s what we’re celebrating.

What do you want to see from President Donald Trump over the next four years?

Hodge: I would like to hope that he actually understands his position, which is to serve all American people, as opposed to his very little conservative group that he’s very focused on. You say “drain the swamp” but only do it to build a completely new swamp. Start acting like a real president.

“Underground” airs Wednesdays at 10pm on WGN.