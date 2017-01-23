Twitter users roast Stacey Dash after Fox News lets her go

Former “Clueless” actress Stacey Dash is out at Fox News.

The network confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that it declined to renew its contract with Dash, who worked sometimes as a conservative pundit on Fox News. Dash made her debut on the network in 2014 but had not been on the air since September. A rep told THR that the decision was made in the fall. In 2015, Dash was temporarily suspended from the network after cursing on air during a rant about President Barack Obama.

Dash sparked controversy for her outspoken views against transgender people, feminists and the Black Lives Matters movement, among other issues. She wrote a book called “There Goes My Social Life: From Clueless to Conservative.”

She has said that transgender people should “go in the bushes” if they want gender-neutral bathrooms, that feminism is emasculating men and that Black Lives Matters advocates are “racists.” She was also very opposed to the #OscarsSoWhite boycott last year and called Jesse Williams a “plantation slave” in July after his passionate speech at the BET Awards about black activism.

Dash has an ongoing feud with BET, who tweeted at her asking her to return her pay from a show she did for the network last year.

The actress’ contentious views have made her a polarizing figure, and the news about Dash losing her Fox gig left many Twitter users very gleeful. Some compared her ouster to Kanye West’s snub from President Donald Trump’s inauguration festivities. Many of them also joked that Dash was probably asking BET for work.

Stacey Dash is the perfect example of Karma. 😂😂😂😂😂 — Taammmmmmm (@mieramamii) January 22, 2017

Stacey Dash is texting executives at BET right now like:



"Hey Big Head" — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) January 22, 2017

Stacey Dash got fired from FOX? Tragic. pic.twitter.com/6LnPUjNY1d — Eggo (@eggology_) January 22, 2017

Trump got in office and #FoxNews was like,



"Do we really need Stacey Dash???? NAH" pic.twitter.com/BHyrmKbEiu — Setoiyo (@Setoiyo1) January 22, 2017

Stacey Dash got terminated by fox.



Cassette Michelle got dropped by Spike.



Kanye didn't get the invite.



Let me tell ya about god... pic.twitter.com/MOd072ilkb — Marcus Museum. (@theriseofhope) January 22, 2017

Let Stacey Dash being fired from Fox be a lesson about the perils of thinking that pandering to white supremacy will save you. It won't. — Terrell (@AdonStandsAlone) January 22, 2017

Stacey Dash gets dropped from Fox News, Kanye didn't get an inauguration invite... y'all keep keeping on though pic.twitter.com/DzB9EwHBxh — Miss B. Haven (@Beautymark99) January 22, 2017

Stacey Dash tap danced for Fox News, tried to tear down Blacks, supported Trump & got fired on her day off...@FoxNews @RealStaceyDash pic.twitter.com/5XUSYY1OWg — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) January 22, 2017