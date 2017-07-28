Trump supporters in Georgia "soul searching" after Obamacare vote

ATLANTA -- For many Republican voters, the failure to pass Obamacare is a promise unfulfilled.

"It is a soul-searching moment for Americans," said Leo Smith, who heads up minority outreach for the Georgia Republican Party.

These Georgia Republicans were disappointed that, after seven years of griping about Obamacare, Senate Republicans failed to produce a more detailed plan to replace it.

"The big lesson is you, the citizen -- we can't depend on your legislators to be all the answers for you," Smith said.

"I think many times in politics trying to eat the whole apple at one time is tough," said state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, a retired hand surgeon.

"You get what you can, be happy with the three-yard gain rather than a Hail Mary," said mortgage banker Greg Williams.

Of the 24 million Americans covered under Obamacare, nearly 500,000 live in Georgia, where next year's premiums could rise by up to 40 percent, compared to the national estimate of 18 percent.

Eight states will have only one insurance choice next year.

Kirkpatrick said she is not onboard with letting Obamacare explode, regardless of consequences. "A lot of people will get hurt," she said.

Williams says Senate Republicans "snatched defeat from the jaws of repeal."

"Trump needs a legislative win," Williams said. "If I am a House Republican in a competitive seat not having this win, I'm scared."



They agreed health care is a national crisis that needs local solutions -- and the Senate defeat proved, once again, that waiting for Washington clearly isn't working.