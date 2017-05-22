Trump releases budget proposal with massive cuts to social programs

President Donald Trump's 2018 budget is proposing to balance the budget by making a $1.74 trillion dollar cut to social safety net programs and Medicaid, combined with tax and regulatory overhauls, which is all aimed at achieving an ambitious rate of three percent of economic growth.

The ambitious proposal, titled "The New Foundation for American Greatness," includes a total of $3.6 trillion in spending cuts to reach a balanced budget within 10 years, reducing the debt to 60 percent of the gross domestic product.

The President's first major budget proposal, which assumes the Medicaid savings in the Affordable Health Care Act (AHCA) will be passed, will make $800 billion in cuts to Medicaid over the next decade.

Programs like food stamps (SNAP), Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), and Temporary Assistance for Needy families (TANF) will face sharp cuts.

The "Reform the Welfare System" portion of Mr. Trump's proposal, which will give states increased authority to impose work requirements and eligibility restrictions for welfare programs, will slash an estimated $274 billion from anti-poverty programs over ten years.

The domestic spending cuts will be redirected to a large increase in defense, border security, and immigration enforcement spending. Nearly 3 billion will be invested in border security — $1.6 billion of which will be allocated to brick and mortar to build Mr. Trump's proposed southern border wall. The president is also requesting a $54 billion increase for the Department of Defense and other national defense programs.

Abiding by a campaign promise, Mr. Trump will leave core Social Security benefits and Medicare untouched. He also will invest $25 billion in a paid family leave program over the course of a 10-year budget.

"A truly groundbreaking thing for this president to do and to prove to folks that we can do things like that and we can still balance the budget if we prioritize our spending right," Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said in a briefing with reporters on Monday.

Mr. Trump, however, also promised not to cut Medicaid on the campaign trail. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that over 10 million people would be cut off of Medicaid as a result of the cuts made by the AHCA, the Republican health care bill Mr. Trump championed.

"Reports about details of Trump budget lay to rest any belief that he's looking out for the people the economy has left behind," Bob Greenstein, the President of Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning research and policy institute, tweeted on Monday.

"With this budget, the President betrays his promises to many voters who placed his trust in them."