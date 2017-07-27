Trump honors Alexandria shooting first responders with Medals of Valor

President Trump honored five first responders to the Alexandria congressional baseball practice shooting Thursday afternoon at the White House with Medals of Valor, the highest decoration of bravery bestowed upon public safety officers.

Mr. Trump presented the award to Capitol Police Special Agents David Bailey and Crystal Griner as well as Alexandria Police Department Officers Nicole Battaglia, Kevin Jobe and Alexander Jensen for their bravery responding to the attacks on the congressional baseball practice.

"I can only tell you from the campaign, the people love you, they respect you and they admire you," Mr. Trump said of law enforcement.

On June 14, a gunman opened fire at a baseball practice in which Republican lawmakers were preparing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game for charity. The rifle shots wounded five individuals, including both Griner and Bailey as well as House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana. The assailant was taken down at the scene.

"They are American heroes and we salute them," Mr. Trump said of the five law enforcement officers.

Scalise was released Wednesday from MedStar Washington Hospital Center, which said the congressman has made "excellent progress in his recovery from a life-threatening gunshot wound six weeks ago," according to a statement.

Scalise, who is currently recovering from his injuries, was unable to attend the ceremony, but his wife Jennifer Scalise and members of his medical team were present. The majority whip released a statement thanking and congratulating the first responders.

"Most people instinctively run from danger, but these officers did not hesitate to put their own lives on the line to run towards it that morning of June 14 to protect the lives of others," Scalise's statement reads.

Mr. Trump also thanked paramedics who responded to the Alexandria shooting and praised House-passed legislation aimed at assisting Capitol Police officers injured in duty.

"We are forever in your debt. Thank you God bless you, God bless our truly amazing law enforcement and God bless America," the president concluded.