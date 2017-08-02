Trump calls report he called White House a dump "fake news"

President Trump tweeted Wednesday that a golf.com report that he called the White House a "real dump" is "fake news."

"I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen," Mr. Trump posted. "But Fake News said I called it a dump -- TOTALLY UNTRUE."

I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen. But Fake News said I called it a dump - TOTALLY UNTRUE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2017

Golf.com, in a long feature about Mr. Trump's golf clubs, reported that Mr. Trump told members of his Bedminister, New Jersey club that he visits it frequently because the White House is a "real dump."

Mr. Trump will likely leave Friday for a 17-day trip, and he is expected to spend the majority of the vacation at his Bedminister golf club.