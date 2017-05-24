Trump approval rating takes a dive, polls show

The past few weeks have not been kind to President Trump's poll numbers.

Mr. Trump began the month of May with approval ratings that were underwater, but not dramatically so. In the RealClearPolitics average of polls on May 3, his approval rating was at 43.6 percent, and his disapproval rating was at 51.3 percent – a net disapproval of under eight percent.

Today, however, Mr. Trump's approval rating in the same polling average stands at 40.4 percent, and his disapproval rating stands at 54.0 percent – a net disapproval of nearly 14 percent.

In a Gallup poll released Tuesday, 38 percent of respondents said they approve of the president's job performance, while 56 percent said they disapprove.

In an Economist/YouGov poll also released Tuesday, 39 percent of adults nationwide said they approve of the job Mr. Trump is doing, while 51 percent said they disapprove.

In a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Monday, the president's job approval rating stood at 37 percent, while his disapproval rating stood at 57 percent.

In a Monmouth poll released late last week, 39 percent of respondents said they approve of the job Mr. Trump is doing, while 54 percent said they disapprove.

The administration has weathered a series of controversies over the last several weeks that may account for the swoon in the president's approval ratings, such as the disclosure of classified information to Russian officials during an oval office meeting, the decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, and the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Still, Mr. Trump is midway through his first foreign trip, visiting Saudi Arabia, Israel, and several countries in Europe. The journey has been relatively controversy-free thus far, and the president has been received warmly by his hosts, so the White House is likely hoping the trip will help the president's numbers rebound.

The Gallup poll surveyed 1,500 adults between May 21 and May 23, and it has a margin of error of plus or minus three percent. The Economist/YouGov survey polled 1,500 adults between May 20 and May 23, and it has a margin of error of plus or minus three percent. The Reuters/Ipsos poll surveyed 1,953 adults as part of a five-day rolling average, and its margin of error is plus or minus 2.6 percent. The Monmouth poll surveyed 1,002 adults between May 13 and May 17, and it has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percent.