Tropical Storm Emily heading towards central Florida

MIAMI -- Florida Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency in 31 counties as Tropical Storm Emily threatens the central part of the state.

Scott said in a news release that residents of the affected areas should remain vigilant as the storm crosses central Florida, bringing wind and rain.

The storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tampa on Monday morning and is expected to move inland. It's expected to bring rain and wind to central and southern Florida.

CBS Miami reports Emily is expected to produce up to 4 inches of rain through Monday night along the west coast of central Florida, between the Tampa Bay area and Naples, with isolated amounts of rain reaching up to 8 inches. Elsewhere, 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm's maximum sustained winds increased Monday morning to near 45 mph but it's expected to weaken to a tropical depression as it moves inland. It's expected to cross the state and move out into the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, CBS affiliate WTSP-TV reports.

Tropical storm warnings are currently in effect for Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee Counties.

Emily is the fifth named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.