Travis Scott arrested and charged for inciting a riot at concert in Ark., police say

BENTON COUNTY -- Rapper and producer Travis Scott was arrested Saturday night after his concert in northwest Arkansas, CBS affiliate KFSM reports.

Police say that Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, was arrested after he encouraged fans to rush the stage and bypass security protocols. He faces charges of endangering a minor, disorderly conduct and inciting a riot.

Webster was arrested at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion Saturday and booked at the Benton County Detention Center at 11:14 p.m. He was released at 11:26 p.m., a county official told KFSM.

Keith Foster of the Rogers Police Department says a security guard, a police officer and several others were injured at the concert. They were treated at the venue by members of the Rogers Fire Department and a local hospital.

Authorities haven't released the conditions of the injured.

Video posted to Twitter reportedly shows a crowd at the venue while Scott performed the song "Mamacita":