By Andrea Park CBS News May 16, 2017, 11:04 AM

See the trailer for Seth MacFarlane's "Star Trek" spoof "Orville"

Seth MacFarlane will star in "The Orville."

Fox

Seth MacFarlane might be best known for his comedy work, but the "Family Guy" creator is bringing another passion of his to new show, "The Orville" -- sci-fi. 

MacFarlane's new space adventure series on Fox is about an exploratory spaceship, the U.S.S. Orville, on a voyage 400 years in the future. The show is reminiscent of "Star Trek," but with a comical twist. MacFarlane's character seems to be the butt of many jokes. 

"This is Seth's passion project," Dana Walden, Fox Television Group chairman and CEO, said Monday in a teleconference about the network's 2017-2018 schedule, according to the AP.  

MacFarlane enjoys science and brought the documentary "Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey" to Fox in 2014. 

Watch the new trailer for "The Orville." 

The Orville: Official Trailer | THE ORVILLE by FOX on YouTube
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  • Andrea Park On Twitter»

    Andrea is an entertainment producer at CBSNews.com

Featured in Entertainment

Popular