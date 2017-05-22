Tom Holland signs on for “Uncharted” movie series

Sony is doubling down on its faith in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" star Tom Holland.

The studio has signed up the 20-year-old British actor as the face of its long-in-development "Uncharted" project, based on the bestselling video game series.

A new script for the film will recast the story as a prequel to the stories seen in the video games, borrowing a storyline from the game franchise's third installment in which rakish treasure hunter Nathan Drake (Holland) first meets his mentor and partner, Sully, according to a report by Deadline.

Sean Levy ("Night at the Museum") is currently signed on to direct, though he's not the first director to be attached to the project. David O. Russell, Joe Carnahan, Neil Burger and Seth Gordon were previously set to helm the project, and at one point Mark Wahlberg was expected to star as Drake.