Tiger Woods had five drugs in system during DUI arrest, toxicology report says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- A new toxicology report shows golf great Tiger Woods had five different drugs in his system when he was found asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz along a Florida roadway over Memorial Day weekend, reports CBS affiliate WPEC.

The report released this week by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Woods had traces of the painkillers Vicodin and Dilaudid, mood drug Xanax, sleeping drug Ambien and THC – the active ingredient in marijuana -- in his system.

The combination can reportedly cause unconsciousness, slowed breathing and confusion.

Woods, 41, was arrested at 2 a.m. May 29 about 15 miles from his home in Jupiter, Florida, when officers found him unconscious in his Mercedes-Benz, which was parked awkwardly on the side of the road and had damage to the driver's side. It's not clear how he damaged the car. Officers checked the area but didn't find that he had hit anything.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Woods didn't know where he was when asked by officers, and he stumbled and swayed through a field sobriety test, police dashboard camera video showed. Woods told officers he was taking the painkiller Vicodin and Xanax, which treats anxiety and insomnia, to cope with his fourth back surgery in April. No alcohol was found in his system.

A prosecutor said last week that Woods agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and will enter a diversion program that will allow him to have his record wiped clean if he completes the program.

The sheriff's department released the report, first obtained by ESPN, on Monday because there is no longer an active criminal investigation.

Woods' attorney, Douglas Duncan, entered a not guilty plea to a DUI charge on Woods' behalf and declined comment as he left the courthouse Wednesday. Woods had been scheduled for an arraignment on the charge, but the hearing was reportedly canceled shortly before it was to begin.

Under the plea deal, prosecutors would drop the DUI charge, which is a more severe charge than reckless driving. If he completes the program, he can ask a judge to expunge the reckless driving conviction.

In the diversion program, Woods will spend a year on probation, pay a $250 fine and court costs, attend DUI school and perform 50 hours of community service. He would also have to attend a workshop where victims of impaired drivers detail how their lives were damaged and face other conditions.

The DUI arrest was the first time Woods had been in trouble since Thanksgiving weekend 2009, when he plowed his SUV into a tree and a fire hydrant outside his then-Windermere, Florida, home. That led to revelations that he had multiple extramarital affairs and a divorce from his wife Elin Nordegren, the mother of his two children. He spent 45 days in a Mississippi clinic where he was treated for sex addiction.

Woods announced last month he had completed treatment at an out-of-state clinic to deal with his use of prescription medications.

In a news release Monday night, Woods said: "As I previously said, I received professional help to manage my medications. Recently, I had been trying on my own to treat my back pain and a sleep disorder, including insomnia, but I realize now it was a mistake to do this without medical assistance. I am continuing to work with my doctors, and they feel I've made significant progress. I remain grateful for the amazing support that I continue to receive and for the family and friends that are assisting me."

His 79 PGA Tour victories and 14 major titles both rank No. 2 all-time. He has not competed since February because of his back injury and is not expected to return this year. His last win was in August 2013.