105-year-old woman fulfills dream of becoming a high school graduate

OAKDALE, Pa. -- A 105-year-old woman has fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a high school graduate, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

Theresia Brandl put on her orange and black cap and gown on Wednesday, and received her diploma from Sto-Rox High School in Pennsylvania.

Following the ceremony, friends and family threw Brandl a graduation party.

When she was younger, her family gave her an ultimatum: finish school or help her mother with the house and siblings.

Brandl chose to help her mother.

Brandl currently lives in a personal care home in Oakdale. Her secret to longevity is one a lot of Pittsburgh locals can get on board with.

"Just living, watching ball games and football games," she says.

The graduation was organized by Twilight Wish, which is a foundation that celebrates seniors and makes their dreams come true.