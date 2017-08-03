Procter & Gamble's new ad "The Talk" tackles more than selling soap

NEW YORK -- A company best known for selling soap is hoping to start a new discussion about race in this country with a thought-provoking new ad.

The commercial is called "The Talk," released by Procter & Gamble (P&G).

"There are some people who think you don't deserve the same privileges because of what you look like. It's not fair," the ad says.

"Remember you can do anything they can … the difference is you got to work twice as hard and be twice as smart," it continues.

The two-minute ad -- released online last month -- showing black mothers sharing "their" truths about bias and racial stereotypes growing up in America.

The ad includes an exchange between a mother and daughter:

Mom: "Now, when you get pulled over …"

Daughter: "Ma, I'm a good driver don't worry."

Mom: "Baby, this is not about you getting a ticket. This is about you not coming home."

Marc Pritchard is P&G's chief brand officer and he spoke with CBS News about the messaging behind the commercial.

"This commercial 'The Talk' is a powerful film that is really part of a broader platform that we have called 'My Black is Beautiful,'" he told us.

"The Talk" "enables people to do is to have conversations about bias -- and when you have conversations and promote dialogue that promotes understanding," Pritchard explained.

The conversation has sparked debate on social media.

One tweet reads:

"Thank you @ProcterGamble for such a thought provoking commercial."

But another tweet called it a "racist ad" and "insulting and in poor taste."

Jamilah Lemieux, focuses on race and pop culture, as vice president of digital at Interactive One.

"I can't say I've seen a commercial like this before," she told CBS News.

"I guess I'm struggling to find the intended audience for this commercial. If it is in fact African-Americans then one can say you're preaching to the choir," Lemieux said. "If this is in fact a commercial that is targeted toward white Americans ... then I have to say this is pretty commendable. I'm wondering what are the next steps."

P&G says the commercial is set to debut on television next week. The company said they will producer similar ads focused on other issues like gender equality.