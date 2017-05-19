"The Dark Crystal" prequel series coming to Netflix

There's no release date yet, but diehard "Dark Crystal" fans have something to look forward to.

Netflix has partnered with the Jim Henson Company for "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance," a 10-episode prequel series that explores the world of the 1982 film, the network announced Thursday.

The series will be directed by Louis Letterier and written by Jeffery Addiss, Will Matthews and Javier Grillo-Marxuach, with production set to begin in U.K.

"'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' will combine the art of puppetry perfected by The Jim Henson Company, with Louis' vision, powerful storytelling and a mix of cutting-edge digital imagery and visual effects," Netflix's Cindy Holland said in a statement. "I can't wait for families around the world to see how we bring these unique characters to life."

While no official release date has been set, Netflix is aiming for a debut later this year.