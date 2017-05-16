Taylor Swift says she turns to Gigi Hadid for advice

Taylor Swift know which member of her squad to turn to in a tricky situation.

The "Blank Space" singer sang model Gig Hadid's praises, calling her "kind" and "inclusive" in a cover profile on Hadid for the latest issue of Harper's Bazaar.

"As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice," Swift said. "She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you, to see the complexity of people."

The secret to Hadid's success? According to Swift, it's all in how Hadid approaches her colleagues -- at every level.

"Gigi's No. 1 rule is to treat people the way she'd want to be treated, so she's on time (or early) to work, says hello to everyone on set, asks them how they are and actually listens to their response," Swift explained. "She is an innately kind and inclusive person who has managed to become a huge power player and businesswoman without ever compromising that."

Hadid considers Swift a friend -- and that's apparently an exclusive title that she's been reticent to extend to newcomers as she's become more famous.

"A lot of interesting things in friends come out" when your profile grows, Hadid explained. "So in a way it's good because you learn that it's better to have a few really good friends than tons of friends you aren't really sure about."

Besides, her busy schedule doesn't leave a lot of time for socializing. "The time I do have off, it's not even enough to give everyone I love attention," she said. "I'm good with [the friends] I've got."