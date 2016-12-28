The all new
By Jennifer Drysdale ET Online December 28, 2016, 12:03 PM

Tameka Harris files for divorce from T.I. after six years of marriage

Tip “T.I.” Harris and singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris attend the world premiere of “Ant-Man” on June 29, 2015 in Los Angeles.

Looks like it’s over for T.I. and Tiny.

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Harris filed for divorce from T.I. (real name Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.) on Dec. 7 in Henry County, Georgia, ET confirms.

According to court documents obtained by ET, T.I. and Tiny are currently living in a state of separation, describing the marriage as “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

Tiny is requesting joint legal custody and primary physical custody of the couple’s minor children -- 12-year-old King C’Andre, 8-year-old Major Philant, and 9-month-old Heiress Diana -- in addition to both temporary and permanent child support and alimony.

The “T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle” star has also requested that property acquired during their six-year marriage be split equally but wants T.I. to be responsible for all debt acquired during the relationship due to his “high earning ability.”

T.I. has until Jan. 6 to answer Tiny’s complaint. If no response is filed, judgement will be demanded as filed in the complaint.

Just last Christmas, T.I. and Tiny announced that they were expecting baby Heiress.

