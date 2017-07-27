Swim coach indicted in 13-year-old girl's drowning death

SOUTHLAKE, Texas -- A swim coach was indicted in connection with the drowning death of a young Texas swimmer, CBS Dallas station KTVT reports.

Former Carroll Independent School District coach Tracey Anne Boyd was charged with abandonment and endangering a child by criminal negligence.

In June 2016, Elise Cerami, 13, drowned during swim practice. The medical examiner ruled the competitive swimmer's death an accidental drowning.

But her family insists she was healthy. Elise's mom has since started advocating for swim safety.

"Watching her swim was like watching my own Olympics every day," Lori Cerami told KTVT last month. "Now we live every day with a giant hole in our life."

In a statement, the Cerami family said: "The charge against Tracey Boyd describes her conduct and we believe that the district attorney will devote the full resources of their office to the case against Boyd. While the court system proceeds with the grand jury's indictment, our efforts will continue in water safety and drowning prevention."