Suspicious package at IRS building in Kansas City leaves 10 employees sick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Emergency responders are treating 10 IRS employees who fell ill after coming in contact with a suspicious package at the IRS building in downtown Kansas City, officials say.

The Kansas City Fire Department says the employees came into contact with the package and began to feel light headed after it was opened. Officials say some employees felt nauseous and were vomiting, CBS affiliate KCTV-TV reports.

The package was immediately isolated and responders established a triage center, the fire department tells CBS News. At least two people were taken from the building on a stretcher.

The fire department says all employees are expected to be OK.