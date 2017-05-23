Police: Suspect in deadly stabbing wore “claw gloves" and clown makeup

DENVER -- Police say a man who wore clown makeup and used "claw gloves" in an attack that left one man dead in Colorado has been detained, CBS Denver reports.

Officers responded to Capitol Hill just before 1 a.m. Tuesday to check on reports of a stabbing. Upon their arrival, authorities located a man -- described as a well-known transient in the neighborhood -- suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital where he later died. The victim's identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The suspect, 36-year-old Christian Gulzow, fled from the scene on a scooter. Gulzow was later located nearby, covered in blood. He is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

Witnesses say Gulzow was wearing gloves that had blades, about 2-to-3 inches long, at the base of each finger. He was also wearing white clown makeup during the attack.

A preliminary investigation revealed a fight broke out at the gas station. The brawl then moved down the street.

Detectives recovered a bloody knife in the bushes.

Officers say they hope a nearby surveillance cameras will help provide the department with clues as to what led to the deadly stabbing.

Police are investigating the stabbing as a homicide. The incident remains under investigation.