Stuntwoman's death raises questions about safety of Hollywood stunts

Hollywood faces new questions about safety precautions while shooting action films after a female stunt driver working on the superhero sequel "Deadpool 2" died Monday when her motorcycle hit a glass building in Vancouver, reports CBS News' DeMarco Morgan.

While much of Hollywood leans on special effects for some of their biggest action scenes, Tom Cruise likes to do it himself. Whether that's swinging from the world's tallest building in Dubai or dangling from the back of a cargo plane – the 55-year-old actor said it's all part of the business.

Video posted over the weekend shows Cruise appearing to hurt himself while leaping between buildings for the latest "Mission: Impossible" movie. British tabloid The Sun says Cruise broke two bones in his ankle.

In Vancouver, filming was halted on the set of Marvel comic book movie "Deadpool 2" after a stuntwoman was killed riding a motorcycle.

"Motorcycle comes flying over this street, looked like off a ramp because it was in the air, standing on the bike, slams into that building," a witness said.

And in July, stuntman John Bernecker was killed after falling to his death during the filming of AMC's hit TV show "The Walking Dead."

"A lot has to do with the fact that there aren't really a lot of formal regulations," said Jon Miguel, co-founder of Stuntactical.

Miguel has been performing stunts on film and TV for a decade

"There isn't as much as an emphasis on making sure that: 1. How can I do this stunt safely, and 2. Can I do this stunt at all?" Miguel said.

Miguel says in his experience, on-set stunt safety isn't clearly outlined and that needs to change.

"When you don't have any regulations in place, then bad things are bound to happen," Miguel said.

Police in British Columbia are investigating the cause of the stuntwoman's death in Vancouver.