"Strikingly similar" deaths of couple's babies in 2015, 2016 investigated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Authorities are investigating whether the death of a couple's baby in California is related to the death of their older child in Kansas in 2015.

CBS affiliate KBAK reports that Gage and Debra Roberts were charged with second degree murder Tuesday in the death of their infant in Bakersfield in 2016.

KBAK reports that according to court documents, the baby was found dead on a hotel room floor on April 24, 2016. When Bakersfield Police Department officers arrived on scene, the maid was performing CPR on the baby, with the parents standing nearby. The baby was dead by the time the officers arrived.

The parents say they slept in a bed with the baby, and they remained face-up throughout the night. However, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the lividity pattern does not match Gage Robert's story. As part of the postmortem examination, the Kern County coroner's office determined the baby was smothered.

Court documents also reportedly show that the parents had another child who died of sudden infant death syndrome in Kansas and that both of the children's deaths were "strikingly similar."

CBS affiliate WIBW reports that Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay told the station the case involving the death of the infant in Topeka was still under investigation when he learned about the Roberts' arrest in California.

Kagay says officers found the baby's body when they responded to a home on November 11, 2015.

His office and the Topeka Police Dept. are now reportedly cooperating with authorities in California to see if the deaths are connected. When they are done, the DA's office will determine if criminal charges are appropriate.

Kagay is asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact police.