February 13, 2017, 10:15 AM

Sting, John Legend, Justin Timberlake and Lin-Manuel Miranda to perform at the Oscars

LOS ANGELES -- This year’s Oscar telecast will have some big Grammy Award winners: Sting, Justin Timberlake, John Legend and Lin-Manuel Miranda are all slated to perform the tunes nominated for Best Original Song.

Timberlake will perform “Can’t Stop The Feeling” from the movie “Trolls” and Sting will perform “The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story,” the Oscar-nominated song he co-wrote with three-time Oscar nominee J. Ralph.

Miranda will team up with Auli’i Cravalho to perform the Oscar-nominated song “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana,” while Legend will perform both “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)“ and “City of Stars” from “La La Land” -- though there is speculation that he might have a surprise guest to sing “Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” which Emma Stone performs in the film.

The Oscars air Feb. 26 on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

