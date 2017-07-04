CBS/AP July 4, 2017, 6:34 AM

Stevie Ryan, actress and internet star, dead at 33

Stevie Ryan attends the 2015 NBC New York Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel New York on June 24, 2015 in New York City.

LOS ANGELES -- Stevie Ryan, an actress and comedian who gained fame with impersonations of celebrities on YouTube, has died. She was 33.

Los Angeles County coroner's spokesman Ed Winter says Ryan died Saturday at her home in Los Angeles. He says her death has been ruled a suicide after the agency performed an autopsy.

Ryan had gained fame on YouTube with impersonations of celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian and Amy Winehouse.

She also had a sketch comedy show on VH1, "Stevie TV," and co-hosted a relationship talk show with Brody Jenner.

Ryan openly talked about battles with depression and co-hosted a podcast called Mentally Ch(ill). On Monday, Ryan's podcast co-host Kristen Carney tweeted:

