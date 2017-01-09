Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig were the funniest part of the Golden Globes

While Jimmy Fallon has been receiving mixed reviews for his duties hosting the Golden Globes on Sunday night, at least two presenters from the broadcast have been universally praised.

Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell took the stage to present the award for Best Animated Feature, which went to “Zootopia.”

“Do you remember the first time you saw an animated movie?” Wiig asked? Carell’s answer -- about seeing “Fantasia” in the theater -- started off well enough, but it soon spiraled into dark territory.

“As we were leaving the theater, there, standing in the lobby, was my mom,” he continued, starting to get choked up. “And that was the moment she told my dad that she wanted a divorce. I never saw my father again after that day. ‘Fantasia’ day.”

Carell then pressed Wiig for her own answer to the question, and she remembered all too clearly -- date and all. One day in March 1981, Wiig’s grandfather wanted to help get her mind off her three dogs being put to sleep, she explained, so he took her to see “Bambi,” not knowing about what happens to Bambi’s mother.

“And also that was the last day I saw my grandpa,” she added. “He disappeared. And I didn’t speak for two years.”