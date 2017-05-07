CBS/AP May 7, 2017, 5:45 PM

Irish police refuse to comment on Stephen Fry blasphemy investigation

LONDON -- Police in Ireland refused to comment on a blasphemy complaint and investigation involving British comedian Stephen Fry.

The inquiry came to light when the Irish Independent newspaper reported Saturday that a member of the public had contacted police about remarks Fry made in 2015 to Irish broadcaster RTE.

The individual told the newspaper it was his duty to complain under the Defamation Act, which makes blasphemy a crime punishable by a fine of up to €25,000, or about $27,500.

Police say they won't comment on an "ongoing investigation." Fry's agent, Christian Hodell, also declined to comment.

In the interview, Fry was asked what he would say to God at the pearly gates.  

Stephen Fry on God | The Meaning Of Life | RTÉ One by RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA on YouTube

"Why should I respect a capricious, mean-minded, stupid god who creates a world which is so full of injustice and pain?" Fry said during a 2015 appearance on "The Meaning of Life," an Irish television program. The clip went viral, accumulating over 7 million views.

He continued, "The god who created this universe, if it was created by God, is quite clearly a maniac, utter maniac. Totally selfish."

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in World

Popular