Stephen Colbert hosts "Daily Show" reunion on "Late Show"

Stephen Colbert hosted an all-star "Daily Show" reunion on the "Late Show" on Tuesday that included Jon Stewart, Samantha Bee, Ed Helms, Rob Corddry and John Oliver.

The satire news correspondents reminisced about their days on the Comedy Central show, now hosted by Trevor Noah, and spilled secrets from the set.

The show opened with a one-on-one conversation between Colbert and Stewart during which Stewart jokingly criticized the "Late Show" host and said, "I don't feel comfortable. I'll tell you why I don't feel comfortable. I've been reading about you. I've been seeing you in the news. You have a potty mouth."

Colbert hit back, "I learned it from you, Dad."

Then the two were joined by Bee, Helms, Corddry and Oliver. Colbert poked fun at the reunion and said, "This arrangement we have right now is exactly something we would have made fun of on 'The Daily Show' -- because it looks like a morning show right now." He also said he felt the cast members were Mr. Holland's students coming back to visit him at the end of "Mr. Holland's Opus."

The cast members recounted their memories from the show -- and not all of them were pleasant.

"I would spend days with the worst homophobes and the worst people you could possibly imagine," Bee said. "You have to get them to engage in this big sketch that you've done, and you've taken three airplanes to get there. And you need them to give you some content so you have to be really nice to them all day."

Colbert also talked about the time he attended a Ku Klux Klan meeting and did a stand-up routine in front of a cross burning.

"We went out to a cross burning in the summertime, as you do," Colbert said. He pointed out that the Klan were not impressed by Comedy Central. "There are guys -- big guys in hoods -- saying to me, 'Comedy what? What is this now? Where are y'all from?'" But a "Daily Show" producer was able to deflect attention before she and Colbert took off running.

The cast members also watched clips from the show and Stewart bemoaned his aging.

"Why has age ravaged me?" he said. "You were the ones out in the field."

He added, "This really does look like a group of students coming back to see Mr. Holland."