New "Stars Wars" film's title revealed

The next chapter in the ongoing “Star Wars” saga now has an official title.

Episode VII in the series -- the follow-up to 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” -- will be called “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Lucasfilm announced Monday.

Little else was revealed about the film, written and directed by “Looper” filmmaker Rian Johnson, but Johnson has already said that the movie will pick up right where “The Force Awakens” left off, with Rey (Daisy Ridley) presenting Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) with his old lightsaber, which she recovered.

Ridley and Hamill will return for “the Last Jedi,” along with Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Lupita Nyong’o and the late Carrie Fisher, while Benico del Toro, Kelly Marie Tran and Laura Dern will be joining the franchise cast.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will hit theaters Dec. 15, 2017.